White Hornets hand Blue Hornets their first loss in eighth-grade boys battle

Kellen Robinson and T.J. Lindsey combined for 22 points to lead the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team to a 48-31 win over the Bryant Blue Hornets at the Bryant Middle School gym on Tuesday night.

Gideon Motes, Cason Trickey and Cairon Allen each had 6 points to lead Blue.

White improved to 4-1 on the season going into Thursday’s game at Conway White. The loss was the first of the year for Bryant Blue, now 4-1. They’ll be off for the holidays now, returning to action on Jan. 6, at home against Benton.

“We started off the game playing well,” said White Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We had a good first quarter offensively. We played fast and with high intensity just like we wanted to.”

White led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 20-15 at the half.

“The second quarter we did not rebound well, we struggled boxing out and we gave Bryant Blue an opportunity at too many second-chance shots, which they made most of them.

“Bryant Blue is a talented team,” he added. “They are also well coached.”

Blue coach Steve Wilson said, “I thought we played really well at times, but not at others. We played hard but did not get the ball movement we needed on offense.

“Bryant White has a really talented team and play well together,” he added.

White extended the lead in the third quarter. It was 36-23 after three.

“I am proud of the way my guys made adjustments and finished the game strong,” said Wrightner.

Robinson finished with 12 points, four steals and four assists. Lindsey had 10 points, five steals and four boards. Jamison Lewis added 5 points, three steals and four rebounds while Mytorian Singleton and Samuel Johns each contributed 5 points.

Motes had 10 rebounds to go with his 6 points. Trickey had four boards.