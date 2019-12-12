James, five Hornets named to MaxPreps all-State team

File photo by Rick Nation
Buck James was named Coach of the Year and five players for the Class 7A State champion Bryant Hornets have been named to the Arkansas All-State football team by Suddenlink by Altice and the MaxPreps website.
Wide receivers Jake Meaders and Hayden Schrader were named first-time all-State while quarterback Austin Ledbetter, defensive lineman Austin Bailey and linebacker Daylon Land made second-team all-State.
