James, five Hornets named to MaxPreps all-State team

December 12, 2019 Football

File photo by Rick Nation

Buck James was named Coach of the Year and five players for the Class 7A State champion Bryant Hornets have been named to the Arkansas All-State football team by Suddenlink by Altice and the MaxPreps website.

Wide receivers Jake Meaders and Hayden Schrader were named first-time all-State while quarterback Austin Ledbetter, defensive lineman Austin Bailey and linebacker Daylon Land made second-team all-State.

The full list of players named to the team plus information about Player of the Year selection Braden Bratcher of Pulaski Academy can be viewed here.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Football
December 10, 2019
Updated Bryant Hornets record book
Football
December 10, 2019
Record-setting season for State champion Hornets

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!