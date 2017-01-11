Bryant White rallies to get to OT before coming up short to Whirlwinds

For just the third time in 15 games this season, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School absorbed a loss. On Tuesday night, the Russellville Whirlwinds eighth grade team extracted a 43-41 win over the Hornets in overtime at the BMS gym.

Down 5 with :58 left, the Hornets rallied to send it to overtime.

“Clay Curtis hit a 3 and was fouled,” Hornets coach John Harrison related. “Clay made a big play on a loose ball.

“We went the game into OT on a baseline lob play to the rim with :00.4 left,” he continued. “Aiden Adams made a great pass and Myles Aldridge made an incredible shot to extend the game.”

Aldridge led the Hornets with 11 points. Austin Ledbetter added 9 with Trey Miller and Curtis pitching in with 5 points each.

“I’m pleased with our effort,” Harrison said. “I thought we played tough and had chances to win late in the game. We missed too many layups and turned the ball over 20 times.

“We lost to a good Russellville group,” he added.

Now 12-3, the Hornets return to action on Monday, Jan. 23, at North Little Rock.