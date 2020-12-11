Bryant White rides defense to victory over Conway White

The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team stymied the offense of the Conway White Wampus Cats eighth grade team on Monday night, building a 23-5 lead by halftime on the way to a 44-24 victory at the Bryant Junior High gym.

“We did a great job tonight defensively,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We forced 17 turnovers and had several deflections. Chris Johnson and Tristen Knox both had four steals each and a block. When our steals lead to fast break points, it’s hard to slow us down. I’m proud of the intensity we brought tonight.”

Cedric Jones led the Hornets with 18 points including 7 in the first quarter when the Hornets ran out to a 9-1 lead. He hit all three of his 3-point attempts and had 9 in the fourth quarter.

Elam Shelby added 11 points, 8 in the second quarter including a pair of 3’s when the Hornets increased the margin to 23-5 at the break.

Daniel Anderson scored 9 points, had seven rebounds and two steals. Shelby had five boards and two thefts while Jones collected three rebounds, had two assists and a steal.

Bryant White led 28-13 by the end of the third quarter.

“We had a few days of practicing from our last game November 30th to tweak some things offensively,” Wrightner mentioned. “I believe by us being able to watch film and see where we needed to make progress these last few days really paid off. We also shot the ball well. Overall, I’m proud of all of our guys and the way they played.”

Now 4-0 on the season, Bryant White returns to action on Monday, Dec. 14, at Lake Hamilton.