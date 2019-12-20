Bryant White seventh-grade girls improve to 5-0

December 20, 2019 Girls Basketball

The Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team Bryant Middle School improved to 5-0 on the season with a 35-9 romp over North Little Rock at the BMS gym on Thursday night.

It was the final game before the Christmas break for the Lady Hornets, who will return to action on Jan. 7, at home against Cabot North.

Austyn Oholendt led the scoring with 11 points for Bryant White. Brooklynn Parker added 5 with Brailey Kellum and McKayla Burl scoring 4 each. Nia Sims pitched in with three free throws with Hailey Calhoun, Kayla Martin, Madison Loggins and Makinzie Kirkley scoring 2 points apiece.

The Lady Hornets built a 26-7 lead by halftime.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

