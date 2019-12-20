Bryant White seventh-grade girls improve to 5-0

The Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team Bryant Middle School improved to 5-0 on the season with a 35-9 romp over North Little Rock at the BMS gym on Thursday night.

It was the final game before the Christmas break for the Lady Hornets, who will return to action on Jan. 7, at home against Cabot North.

Austyn Oholendt led the scoring with 11 points for Bryant White. Brooklynn Parker added 5 with Brailey Kellum and McKayla Burl scoring 4 each. Nia Sims pitched in with three free throws with Hailey Calhoun, Kayla Martin, Madison Loggins and Makinzie Kirkley scoring 2 points apiece.

The Lady Hornets built a 26-7 lead by halftime.