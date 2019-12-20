Late rally, adversity rob White Lady Hornets of win

After leading most of the game, the Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High fell victim to a North Little Rock rally and a big dose of adversity that resulted in a 28-21 loss on Thursday night at the Bryant Middle School gym.

Bryant White led 6-1 after a quarter and 14-9 at the half. The Lady Hornets were still up 19-14 going into the fourth period.

But they struggled to score. Brilynn Findley wound up with 20 of the Lady Hornets’ 21 points. Rihanna Ware hit a free throw.

“We shot 5 of 17 on free throws,” said Coach Ben Perry. “The score was Bryant 21, North Little Rock 22 with 1:03 left in the game. We had to foul as they were trying to drain the clock. Instead of a personal foul, we received an intentional foul which resulted in four free throws by North Little Rock and the possession in which we fouled again, resulting in two more free throws. Of those six free throw attempts, they made four of them, making it a 5-point game with 45 seconds left.

“We played tough defense but, on offense, it seemed we could not find a way for anyone to make the ball go in the basket,” he continued. “We had shots but whether we were fouled or just missed, it would not go in.

“The result was fouling to get the ball back and, therefore, in the last 1:03 of the game, North Little Rock took a 7-point lead.”

As for the rest of the game, Perry said, “We dominated most of the game despite the game being very physical. Rebounds were pretty close with 31 for us and 33 for North Little Rock. We committed too many turnovers with 21 compared to 13 by North Little Rock. Free throws are where we hurt the most. We just left too many points out there.

“Another problem was that nobody else could get into scoring position,” the coach related. “They just could not get involved offensively. However, even NLR only had two people score. It seemed like it was just a shootout between guards.

“Basketball is a team sport and we must play better as a team,” he said. “The kids played tough we just made some mental errors. It was an end to a very challenging week mentally and physically. The girls will rest up and get ready for Cabot North.”

That game, to be played on Jan. 7, will be at the Bryant Middle School gym.