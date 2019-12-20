Robinson’s free throw provides winning margin for Bryant White eighth-grade boys

The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High improved to 7-2 going into the Christmas break with a hard-earned 44-43 victory over North Little Rock Blue at the Bryant Middle School gym on Thursday night.

Kellen Robinson scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists while T.J. Lindsey added 12 points, 11 boards, two steals and a blocked shot.

Grant Johnson pitched in with 6 points. Jamison Lewis and Trent Ford each had 5.

“I am proud of the way my guys fought and found a way to win,” stated Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “The first half, T.J. Lindsey had his way with 10 points and five rebounds. Jamison Lewis and Trent Ford came up big for us off the bench with some key shots and clutch plays. Grant Johnson scored a late basket in the fourth that we really needed. Kellen Robinson came up big for us with his 13 points and a game-winning free throw.”

Bryant White led 27-18 at the half only to have North Little Rock Blue rally.

“North Little Rock has a great team and program,” Wrightner said. “It’s always fun because you know it’s going to be a grind every time.

“The key thing that we have to do better in tough games is make better decisions and take care of the ball,” he added. “We had 14 turnovers just from being careless at times. We managed to find a way to get a victory though. I’m proud of my guys. That was a big win for them.”

The Hornets will return to competition on Jan. 7, at the Bryant Middle School gym, against Cabot North.