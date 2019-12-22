Short-handed Hornets fall to Izard County at Conway

CONWAY — With two starters out, a top reserve and their head coach unavailable, the Bryant Hornets absorbed a 71-58 loss to Izard County at the Stanton/Bank OZK Classic on Saturday.

Izard County broke out to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter and held a 38-29 advantage at the half. It was 52-46 going into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets were without one of their top scorers, Treylon Payne as well as starting guard A.J. Jenkins and reserve guard Jalen Montgomery. Head coach Mike Abrahamson was out due to a routine surgery on Friday.

Cam Hunter led the Hornets with 17 points. Gavin Brunson scored 12 and Khasen Robinson 10. Catrell Wallace added 8 points with Landon Newburn scoring 4, Aidan Adams 3. Devin Pitts and Kayleb West added a bucket apiece.

The Hornets, now 6-3, will return to action against Centennial High School of Corona, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 27, in the first round of the King Cotton Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.