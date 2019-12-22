Short-handed Hornets fall to Izard County at Conway

December 22, 2019 Boys Basketball

CONWAY — With two starters out, a top reserve and their head coach unavailable, the Bryant Hornets absorbed a 71-58 loss to Izard County at the Stanton/Bank OZK Classic on Saturday.

Izard County broke out to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter and held a 38-29 advantage at the half. It was 52-46 going into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets were without one of their top scorers, Treylon Payne as well as starting guard A.J. Jenkins and reserve guard Jalen Montgomery. Head coach Mike Abrahamson was out due to a routine surgery on Friday.

Cam Hunter led the Hornets with 17 points. Gavin Brunson scored 12 and Khasen Robinson 10. Catrell Wallace added 8 points with Landon Newburn scoring 4, Aidan Adams 3. Devin Pitts and Kayleb West added a bucket apiece.

The Hornets, now 6-3, will return to action against Centennial High School of Corona, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 27, in the first round of the King Cotton Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!