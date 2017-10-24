Bryant White seventh graders complete unbeaten season

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School completed an undefeated season with a 14-6 win over the North Little Rock seventh grade team on Monday.
Quarterback Cory Nichols’ 34-yard keeper and a run for a two-point conversion snapped a 6-6 tie in the second half and the Hornets’ defense made that hold up for the victory.
“It was a great finish to an amazing year for these guys,” said Hornets coach Josh Fonville. “A perfect 9-0 season for a very talented group of boys. I am excited to get a start to the offseason for us to get bigger, stronger, and faster so we have a chance to enjoy the same type of successful season next year.”
Martavion Earl rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown to highlight the victory for Bryant White. Running behind the line of Jaylon Russ, Peyton Sipes, Kyle Glymp, Zylin Hildreth and Gabriel Childs with assistance from slot receivers Jaylon and Braylon Brown, Earl finished the season with 1,279 yards and 20 touchdowns on 40 carries, an average of nearly 32 yards per carry.
A 62-yard touchdown run by Earl put the first points on the board in the first half. The Hornets might’ve had more but for penalties that negated three long touchdown runs on the same drive.
“We actually had to punt on that possession,” Fonville noted. “They were correct calls and it’s a good learning opportunity for the boys to see that little mistakes can really hurt us.
“North Little Rock got the ball to start the second half and had a 16-play drive that took over 10 minutes off the clock before they finally scored,” the coach related. “However, we responded with a five-play drive and a huge play from Cory Nichols to go back ahead. Our defense then had a huge stand and we were able to kneel to end the game.”
Nichols finished with 48 yards on five carries and completed a pass for 16 yards to Braylon Brown.