Bryant White sweeps 7th, 8th grade games against Cabot North

The Bryant White Hornets eighth-grade and seventh-grade teams of Bryant Middle School each picked up victories on Tuesday over the Cabot North Panthers.

In the eighth-grade game, Cory Nichols scored 10 points with five assists and Jordan Knox added 6 points with five rebounds and four assists in a 32-15 victory.

“I believe we played a complete game defensively,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “Holding a really good Cabot team to 15 points really impressed me. Our boys played aggressive and fast, and worked really hard for this win. I am proud of our guys.”

In the seventh-grade game, the Hornets prevailed 48-13. Kellen Robinson led the way with 10 points, five steals and three assists. R.J. Newton added 7 points and three assists with Grant Johnson and Mytorian Singleton scoring 6 each. Singleton had three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot while Johnson contributed a rebound, an assist and a steal.

“We started pretty slow the first half,” Wrightner said. “Cabot’s defense was really good. We picked it up in the second half and played a lot better. I am proud of our boys.”

The eighth-grade team is set to play at Conway Blue tonight. The seventh-graders’ next outing will be at Sylvan Hills on Monday, Dec. 17.