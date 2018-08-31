Bryant White wins eighth-grade B game over Bryant Blue

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here
Or by Rick Nation, go here
The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade B team of Bryant Middle School claimed a 30-6 win over the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade B team of Bethel Middle School on Thursday night at Bryant Stadium.
It was the first B game for each team.
The next B game for Bryant White will be Oct. 16 against Benton. The Bryant Blue B team plays again against Sheridan on Sept. 11.
Bryant White’s eighth grade team opens its season on Thursday, Sept. 6, at Conway Blue. The Bryant Blue eighth graders are 1-0 going into their game at home against Cabot North that night.