Bryant wins freshman B game over Bismarck

September 6, 2019 Football

Tyler Pinney (5) finishes off a touchdown run with an escort from Keithan Pennington (22) and Carson Kemp (10). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Bryant Hornets freshman B team earned an 18-6 win over the Bismarck freshmen on Thursday night at Bryant Stadium.

Tanner Newell threw for 165 yards and a touchdown to lead the way on offense. Triston Kellum caught four of those passes including the touchdown toss and Miguel Graham grabbed three passes for 75 yards.

Adam Noblett ran for a score and Tyler Pinney dashed 25 yards for a score.

On defense, Graham had two interceptions and recovered a fumble.

Jaylon Brown (26) breaks up a pass with a big hit on the receiver. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Xalen Curenton (6) tries to get around a Bismarck defender after being sprung by a block from Parker Ellington (58). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
