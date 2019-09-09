Lady Hornets begin 2019 campaign at Little Rock Classic

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

LITTLE ROCK — Jillian Colsclasure and McKenzie Hicks each finished in the top 20 as the Bryant Lady Hornets varsity cross country team finished sixth in a field of 15 teams and runners from 15 other schools at the Little Rock XC Classic and War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Bryant had 138 points.

In the junior high division, Bryant finished third behind a top 10 finish by Mariel Ocana.

Lake Hamilton won the senior girls competition with 89 points with Vilonia second (94) followed by Conway (103), Cabot (128) and Lakeside (128).

Lake Hamilton also won the junior girls division with 41 points. Cabot was second with 89.

Colclasure was 19th overall with a time of 23:35.88. Hicks was 20th in 23:36.61.

Madison Dettmer was Bryant’s third finish. She ran a 24:04.88 to place 24th overall. Completing the Lady Hornets’ top seven were Olivia Orr (34th, 24:41.35), Aryn Stiles (41st, 25:16.36), Lauren Heath (42nd, 25:19.77) and Mackenzie Moore (46th, 25:35.86).

Ocana was ninth among the junior high competitors. She ran a 14:46.12. Grace Taylor finished in 15:09.36 to place 13th.

Ashleigh Byles and Kaitlin Philllips placed 26th and 27th, respectively. Byles ran a 15:36.89 while Phillips clocked in at 15:37.17.

Maddie Nelson was 38th for the Lady Hornets, turning in a time of 15:50.92. She was followed by Aidan Fisher (40th, 15:52.45) and Paige Spicer (44th, 15:58.97).

Bryant returns to competition at the National Guard “Be Your Best” meet at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock on Saturday, Sept. 21.