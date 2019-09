Bryant White narrowly defeated by Cabot North

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Lily Orr (8) and Kristina Harris (14) go up for a block. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade volleyball team battled the Cabot North Lady Panthers at Bryant Junior High on Monday but absorbed a 22-25, 23-25 loss.

The next contest for Bryant White will be against Benton on Monday, Sept. 23.

Brilynn Findley (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Tenauiya Thrash (12) (photo by Kevin Nagle)