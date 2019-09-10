Freshman girls rally but fall short versus Cabot North

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Kiniyah Horton (1) (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

A slow start put the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team in a tough spot on Monday night at Bryant Junior High. They fought back but could not quite pull out the win, falling to Cabot North, 16-25, 25-19, 13-15.

“We fought our way back after a terrible first game,” said coach Cindy Jones. “We came out flat.

“We just need to get on teams from game one and not put ourselves in a hole,” she added.

Bryant returns to action in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference on Thursday, Sept. 12, at North Little Rock.

Bryant’s Camryn Martin (25) tries to get a hit over Cabot North blockers. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Kylee Fleharty (6) and Kinsey Gregory (30) reach up to try at a block. (Photo by Rick Nation)