Freshman girls rally but fall short versus Cabot North

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here
A slow start put the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team in a tough spot on Monday night at Bryant Junior High. They fought back but could not quite pull out the win, falling to Cabot North, 16-25, 25-19, 13-15.
“We fought our way back after a terrible first game,” said coach Cindy Jones. “We came out flat.
“We just need to get on teams from game one and not put ourselves in a hole,” she added.
Bryant returns to action in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference on Thursday, Sept. 12, at North Little Rock.