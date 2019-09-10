Freshman girls rally but fall short versus Cabot North

September 10, 2019 Volleyball

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Kiniyah Horton (1) (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

A slow start put the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team in a tough spot on Monday night at Bryant Junior High. They fought back but could not quite pull out the win, falling to Cabot North, 16-25, 25-19, 13-15.

“We fought our way back after a terrible first game,” said coach Cindy Jones. “We came out flat.

“We just need to get on teams from game one and not put ourselves in a hole,” she added.

Bryant returns to action in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference on Thursday, Sept. 12, at North Little Rock.

Bryant’s Camryn Martin (25) tries to get a hit over Cabot North blockers. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Kylee Fleharty (6) and Kinsey Gregory (30) reach up to try at a block. (Photo by Rick Nation)
Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Volleyball
September 10, 2019
Bryant White narrowly defeated by Cabot North

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!