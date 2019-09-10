Bryant in control when lightning forces end of tennis match at Tyndall

BENTON — Though lightning in the area cut the duel short, the Bryant High School tennis team won or was ahead in seven of the eight matches that were completed or started Monday at Tyndall Park.

In the girls’ competition, Kate Keith was leading Benton’s H.G. Fritz, 6-0, when the match was halted. At number two singles, Bryant’s Hannah Henderson defeated Emma Young, 8-2.

In boys’ singles, the Hornets’ Jalen Dinstbier defeated M. Nash, 8-5. At number two, Benton’s E.Rose was leading Pablo Garcia, 4-2.

Hope Hartz and Simone Dinstbier defeated Benton’s A.Gibbs and R.Sisco at number one girls doubles. In the number two match, Megan Brown and Janie Ray were leading 6-4 over Benton’s E.Welch and A.McMillan.

In boys’ doubles, Donte Baker and Nick Skaivo battled Benton’s L.Pelton and P.Shipp to an 8-8 tie with the Hornets’ duo winning the tiebreaker, 7-3.

At number two, Bryant’s Caleb Greiner and Connor Martin were leading 3-1 when the lightning forced the end of the day’s competition.

Bryant is scheduled to return to the courts today at Rebsamen Park against Little Rock Central.