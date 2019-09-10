Bryant’s Valestin earns honor playing at Ozarks

September 10, 2019 Boys Soccer

CLARKSVILLE – University of the Ozarks junior goalkeeper Logan Valestin was named the American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced by the ASC office today.

Valestin, a native of Bryant, posted a shutout against Williams Baptist and totaled five saves in a 1-0 victory Saturday. Valestin made the save of the game with about 15 minutes remaining off a free kick. He played it perfectly and kept the ball out of the net to put an exclamation mark on the win.

Valestin owns a 1.86 goals against average in three matches. He earned All-Conference honors last season.

The Eagles will host Ecclesia College Sept. 14.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

