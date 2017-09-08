Bryant wins top two boys singles matches to highlight duel at Northside

FORT SMITH — Blake Cunningham and Cade Dupree won singles matches to highlight the first 7A-Central Conference match for the Bryant High School tennis team.

At Creekmore Park, the Fort Smith Northside team won the other six conference matches on the day to earn the team victory. (Only the top two singles and top two doubles matches count toward the league standings.)

The Hornets also won at No. 7 and No. 8 singles while the Lady Hornets won at No. 3 doubles as well as No. 4 singles.

Cunningham won the No. 1 singles match, 8-5, over Northside’s Lex Michael while Dupree won No. 2 doubles in a tiebreaker over Andrew Smith. The set ended 8-8 then Dupree won the playoff 10-6.

In the boys doubles matches, Logan Catton and Codi Kirby were defeated by Northside’s duo of Will Sayers and Will Thames, 2-8. Broc Ingold and Jalen Dinstbier fell short 4-8 to Kadin Hyatt and Griffin Huckelburg.

In the girls’ league matches, Northside’s Kate Files won 8-0 over Bryant’s Abigail Johnson and Kassidy Killough prevailed over the Lady Hornets’ Ainsley Hart.

In doubles, it was Sunny Ray and Addison McDougal for the Lady Bears over Isabel Van Dorth and Haylee Scott, 8-0. At No. 2, Ayden Huckelbury and Blaise Newell were topped by Hannah Henderson and Megan Sisco, 1-8.

In other boys matches, Bryant’s Coby Greiner lost to Sayers, 0-8, while Donte Baker was defeated by Thames, 0-8. At No. 5, Drew Upton of Bryant fell 5-8 to Kadin Hyatt. The No. 6 match went to Northside’s Huckelberg, 8-0, over Eric Erdmann.

Catton won the No. 7 singles match 8-0 over John Shaver while Ingold won his singles match 8-4 over Sean King.

In doubles, Ethan Blackford and Hunter Mullings of Bryant absorbed a 1-8 setback to Shaver and King.

For the girls, Hart and Johnson combined to win the No. 3 doubles match, 8-6, over Anastasia Goodwin and Carol Crave. Scott picked up a No. 4 singles win over Huckelberry, 8-6.

At No. 3, Ray downed Van Dorth, 8-0. McDougal won the No. 5 singles match over Henderson, 6-0, and Gabby Gaines defeated Sisco, 6-0.

The BHS team is back in action today with a two-day tournament at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.