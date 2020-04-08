This date in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Bryant wrestlers earn all-America honors at Kansas City tourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trio of Bryant wrestlers finished in the top 10 at the annual Brute Adidas National meet held Saturday, April 3.

Sophomore O’Dell Lee III, freshman Brett Blend and seventh-grader Alex Denker each earned all-America honors.

Lee, finishing third in his weight class, was reportedly the highest ranked wrestler from Arkansas at the national event which included over 50 wrestlers from the state including seven state champions.

Denker finished fourth in his weight class while Blend earned a seventh-place finish.

The Bryant contingent of wrestlers also included freshman Hunter Schelle and sophomore Brandon Powell.

Lee and Bryant teammate Scott Mead are planning to compete in a tournament in Germantown, Tenn., this weekend.