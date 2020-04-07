This date in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Relay team bests its own record to spark Hornets’ second-place finish

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets used a school record effort in the 4 x 100 meter relay to earn a second place finish in the WalMart Invitational at Cabot High School on Tuesday, April 6. The Hornets scored 107.5 points to place second behind Conway (149). Cabot (106), West Memphis (93.5), and Jonesboro (51) rounded out the top five. Thirteen total teams scored.

The 4 x 100 team of Dillion Winfrey, Tanner Tolbert, Kendrick Farr, and Sammill Watson set a new school record with a winning time of 42.60. The previous record of 42.84 was set at the Hornet Relays in March.[more]

Troy Smith claimed the only other first place finish for the Hornets, winning the high jump with a leap of 5′ 10″.

“The 4 x 100 relay team did a great job getting the baton around the track and won by a huge margin,” noted Hornets coach Steve Oury. “I would expect them to get tested this Friday, so it will be interesting to see how they respond.”

Bryant will run at Lake Hamilton on Friday.

“Although we had a pretty good meet, I thought we were still a little rusty,” Oury commented. “We got rained out in Russellville Friday (April 2), so this was our first meet back after spring break. I’m expecting us to perform better Friday at Lake Hamilton.”

Tolbert turned in second place finishes in the 100 meter dash (11.19) and the long jump (20-11). He was third in the triple jump (41-5).

Watson added a second place effort in the 200 meter, finishing in 23.13.

The 4×400 relay team also garnered second place points. The quartet of Dylan Blasi, Tyler Freshour, Farr and James Glasper finished in 3:30.92.

The 4×800 relay team of Colton Klaus, Jacob Clark, Logan Howard and Keith McDonald turned in a 9:16.44 clocking which was good for third.

Third-place points were also picked up by Winfrey in the 100 (11.37) and 200 (23.28), along with Michael Smith in the 800 (2:07.21).

Glasper was fourth in the 400 (52.24) as was Luke Lindsley in the 3200 (10:06.23) and Caleb Thomas in the high jump (5-6).

Blasi was fifth in the triple jump (39-5) while Smith added sixth-place finishes in the 300 hurdles (45.23) and the pole vault (9-6).

Clark pitched in by finishing eighth in the 1600 in a time of 5:05.75.

Photos courtesy of Carla Thomas.