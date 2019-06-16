Bryant youth team qualifies for USSSA World Series

The 7AAA Bryant Hornets baseball team will be headed to a USSSA World Series in Gulf Shores, Ala., starting Tuesday, June 18, with pool play, after capturing the championship of a qualifying tournament.

First game will start at 8:30 a.m., on Tuesday against a team from Oklahoma. Pool play will continue with a 10 a.m. game against a team from Georgia.

The top 7AAA teams in all USSSA baseball will be in attendance. The Hornets have an overall record of 33-11 and most of those games have been against older competition, according to head coach John Harrison.

On Wednesday, Bryant will play two teams from Texas.

Bracket play starts Thursday and ends on Friday.

Team members include:

Garrion Madison, Chase Fleming, Mason Parker, Jaxson Harrison, Lane Warren, Caden Knox, Wyatt Moseley, Crue Chalmers, Paxon Abrahamson, Brad Silas, Trey Patterson and Cooper Hunt.

Along with Harrison, the team is coached by Mike Abrahamson, Jackson Moseley, Garrion Madison.