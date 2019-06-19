Bryant youth team splits first two pool-play games at World Series

June 19, 2019 Baseball-Youth

GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Bryant Hornets 7AAA youth baseball team split its first two games at the USSSA World Series on Tuesday.

“We lost to a team out of Oklahoma, 9-7, in the first pool-play game,” said the team’s head coach John Harrison. “It was 5-5 in the top of the sixth and we gave up four runs with two outs.

“We bounced back and beat a team from Georgia 19-4,” he continued. 

Pool play continues today.

“We play two very good teams from Texas,” Harrison said. “With 27 teams in the tournament, we have to win both games to have a chance to be in the championship bracket.”

Team members include: 

Garrion Madison, Chase Fleming, Mason Parker, Jaxson Harrison, Lane Warren, Caden Knox, Wyatt Moseley, Crue Chalmers, Paxon Abrahamson, Brad Silas, Trey Patterson and Cooper Hunt.

Along with Harrison, the team is coached by Mike Abrahamson, Jackson Moseley, Garrion Madison.  

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Baseball-Youth
June 15, 2019
Bryant youth team qualifies for USSSA World Series

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!