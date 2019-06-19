Bryant youth team splits first two pool-play games at World Series

GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Bryant Hornets 7AAA youth baseball team split its first two games at the USSSA World Series on Tuesday.

“We lost to a team out of Oklahoma, 9-7, in the first pool-play game,” said the team’s head coach John Harrison. “It was 5-5 in the top of the sixth and we gave up four runs with two outs.

“We bounced back and beat a team from Georgia 19-4,” he continued.

Pool play continues today.

“We play two very good teams from Texas,” Harrison said. “With 27 teams in the tournament, we have to win both games to have a chance to be in the championship bracket.”

Team members include:

Garrion Madison, Chase Fleming, Mason Parker, Jaxson Harrison, Lane Warren, Caden Knox, Wyatt Moseley, Crue Chalmers, Paxon Abrahamson, Brad Silas, Trey Patterson and Cooper Hunt.

Along with Harrison, the team is coached by Mike Abrahamson, Jackson Moseley, Garrion Madison.