Late scoring lifts Sheridan past Bryant in 17U game

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Yellowjackets 17U American Legion team broke open a 2-2 game with a four-run fifth on the way to a 9-5 win over the Bryant Black Sox in a Junior American Legion game on Tuesday at Oliver Williams Field.

The Sox were held to three singles and Sheridan managed just six hits, but the teams combined for 13 walks and nine errors.

The Jackets took a 1-0 lead in the first on a single, a stolen base and another base hit. They threatened to get more but Dakota Clay pitched out of a bases-loaded jam.

Kyler Pabon’s two-out single was followed by a walk to Colby Morrow in the top of the second but Pabon was caught trying to steal third to end the inning.

A pair of walks, a wild pitch and an errant pickoff throw produced a second run for Sheridan in the bottom of the second.

The Sox tied it in the top of the fourth. Ethan Andrews led off with a walk then Aaron Morgan’s grounder was kicked at short. Burton sacrificed them to second and third before Andrews scored on a wild pitch as Josh Turner walked. Morgan scored the tying run by stealing home as Logan White, running for Turner, the Bryant pitcher, left first early to draw away the attention of the Sheridan players.

Turner, on in relief, retired the Jackets in order in the bottom of the fourth. Andrews was hit by a pitch with two down in the top of the fifth then Morgan reached on an error, but Sheridan escaped with the score still tied.

A third-strike wild pitch allowed Sheridan’s lead-off batter to reach base in the bottom of the fifth and it opened the floodgates. A single and a double followed producing a 4-2 Sheridan lead.

Hayden Thompson relieved and got the first round with a comebacker as the runner moved to third. A single made it 5-2. Thompson got the second out on strikes but a hit batsman, a walk and a wild pitch allowed the sixth run to score.

Sheridan’s relief pitcher struck out the side in the top of the sixth and, after J.T. Parker relieved for the Sox, the Jackets scored three more in the home sixth. They took advantage of a hit batter, two walks and a pair of errors. Parker fanned two to get out of the inning.

The Sox didn’t go quietly after that. Drew Hatman led off the top of the seventh with a groundball that was booted. Parker reached on another error then Clay walked to fill the sacks. Andrews’ single made it 9-3 and, with one out, Parker scored on a wild pitch as Burton walked.

Turner’s sacrifice fly made it 9-5 then White stroked a pinch-hit single to left to load the bases again. But a flyout ended the uprising and the game.

The Sox are scheduled to host Texarkana and Jacksonville on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., at Bishop Park.