Bryant’s 12-run inning overwhelms Belles

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets exploded for 12 runs in the top of the fourth inning to turn a 6-2 lead into a run-rule victory in four innings against the Mount St. Mary Academy Belles on Friday.

Brooklyn Trammell and Gianni Hulett each drove in four runs with Hulett belting a double and a homer. Meagan Chism also went deep for the Lady Hornets who improved to 2-0 in 7A-Central Conference play and 7-1 overall going into a spring break trip to Gulf Shores, Miss., where they’ll play in the Gulf Coast Classic starting Monday with pool play games at 2 and 5 p.m.

Trammell had three hits in Friday’s game including a double. Hulett and pitcher Raven Loveless added two hits and three runs batted in.

Loveless allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight without a walk.

Bryant grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Hulett’s drive over the boards in left after Regan Ryan’s drive to center was misplayed.

Chism singled to left but was forced at second on Sarah Evans’ grounder to short. Evans stole second and scored when Macey Jaramillo lined a single to left, making it 3-0. Trammell’s double chased Jaramillo home.

Mount St. Mary threatened in the bottom of the inning with a pair of singles but Loveless struck out the side after that. She made it six out of seven by fanning two in the second and the first batter in the third.

The Belles put together a trio of singles after that to plate their two runs before Loveless recorded her eighth strikeout of the contest.

The Lady Hornets had added two runs to their lead in the top of the third. With one out, Jaramillo was plunked by a pitch, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Trammell’s single.

Aly Bowers kept the inning going with an RBI hit to center.

Bryant blew the game up with its big outburst in the top of the fourth, aided by walks to Hulett and Chism to start off. Evans was struck by a pitch to load the bases. Hulett came home on a wild pitch as Jaramillo was waiting out a walk, making it 7-2.

Trammell added another RBI with a grounder to third, reaching safely on a late throw to the plate. Bowers grounded out to short and Evans came home to make it 9-2.

The Lady Hornets then started tagging the ball. Loveless drilled a single to left to plate two runs then Maddie Stephens swatted a single to left to get her home. After Ryan drew a walk, Hulett cleared the bases with her triple, scoring on an errant throw back to the infield.

Chism’s solo blast to center made it 16-2.

Evans reached on an error, Jaramillo walked to set the table for Trammell who singled in a run. Loveless put the finishing touches on the onslaught with an RBI grounder to third.

The Lady Hornets are tentatively scheduled to Fairhope, Ala., and Huntsville, Ala., Lee on Monday. On Tuesday, pool play continues with games against Boaz, Ala., at 11 a.m. and Soddy Davis, Tenn., at 12:30 p.m.