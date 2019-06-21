Bryant’s 15U champs close out season with two more romps

On Thursday at Bishop Park, the Bryant Black Sox 15U Junior American Legion team ended a championship season with another in a series of lopsided wins, sweeping the Ouachita Legion team, 13-3 and 10-0.

After winning the State title for 15U, the Sox have won three more games to finish the season 10-1. They scored in double digits in eight of their 10 wins.

Bryant 13, Ouachita 3

Jaxon Ham had three hits while Calvin Myles and Caleb Greiner added two each to back the pitching of Drew Hatman and Kyler Pabon in a four-inning win.

The Sox scored six times in the second and seven more in the third. They had 11 hits to go with four walks and three Ouachita errors.

Ouachita took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. In Bryant’s second, Cade Parker drew a lead-off walk, stole second and advanced to third on Braxton Prather’s grounder to the right side. He scored on a wild pitch before Logan White singled.

White swiped second and Dylan Jones walked. After White stole third, Greiner got down a squeeze bunt that went for a base hit.

That brought up Ham, who delivered a two-run triple to make it 4-1. Myles singled him in. And, after Colby Morrow singled, Parker’s grounder to third was booted allowing the sixth run to score.

Ouachita used three singles and a double to score two more in the top of the third, making it 6-3. They had runners at first and third when Hatman induced a comebacker to end the uprising.

The game-breaking home third began with a one-out single from Greiner. But he remained at first with two out. Greiner stole second and scored when Myles singled up the middle. Morrow reached on an error then Gavin Burton’s fly to center was dropped allowing two to score. Parker singled, and Burton scored. Prather reached on an unsuccessful fielder’s choice as Parker beat the play on the force attempt at second.

White walked to load the bases then Jones was hit to force in a run, making it 11-3. A walk to Greiner forced in another tally before Ham blooped an RBI single to center to make it a 10-run lead.

Pabon needed just four pitches to set down Ouachita in the top of the fourth.

Bryant 10, Ouachita 0

In another four-inning game, Pabon, adding two innings to his finish of the first game, Morrow and Greiner combined on a three-hit shutout.

Meanwhile, the Sox benefitted from 10 walks and a pair of Ouachita errors with seven hits. Morrow had two of those and White added a double.

About as close as Ouachita came to scoring was in the first inning. After Pabon struck out the first two batters, back to back singles occurred. But on the second hit, the lead runner was thrown out. He tried to score on the play but when Greiner’s throw from right field was on the mark to Burton at the plate, the runner tried to scramble back to third. Burton relayed to Cade Parker in time for the out to end the inning.

J.T. Parker walked to start a two-run home first. Ham was struck by a 1-2 pitch. They advanced on a wild pitch and, with one out, Morrow drew a free pass to load the bases. Cade Parker delivered the first run with a sacrifice fly then Pabon beat out an infield hit to make it 2-0.

Pabon fanned two more in a 1-2-3 second. The Sox, in turn, tacked on a run. White walked, stole second and made it to third on an errant throw. After Prather walked, a balk allowed White to score.

Morrow hit the first batter he faced in the top of the third but struck out the next two. The inning ended on a lineout to Burton in right.

In Bryant’s third, J.T. Parker and Ham drew lead-off walks. They moved to second and third on Burton’s groundout. Morrow singled to get Parker home and, after Cade Parker beat out an infield hit, Ham scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.

Greiner pitched around a two-out single in the top of the fourth then the Sox made it a walk-off run-rule win in the home half. White ignited the uprising with his double. Prather reached on an error that allowed White to score. After Jones walked, Myles delivered an RBI single to left to make it 7-0.

A walk to J.T. Parker filled the bases. A walk to Ham forced in the eighth run; a walk to Burton made it 9-0 then Morrow ended it with a single to right.