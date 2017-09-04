Bryant’s Barrientos paces the field at Bob Gravette Invitational

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant Hornets opened the 2017 cross country season with a third place finish at the Bob Gravette Invitational at Ouachita Baptist University on Saturday. Chris Barrientos ran away with the individual title by a whopping 49 seconds over the second-place finisher. Barrientos ran a personal record time of 16:20.

Lake Hamilton won the team title with a total of 29 points, with Conway second with 68 points, Bryant third with 73 points, Benton fourth with 93 points, and Lakeside fifth with 139 points. A total of 14 complete teams and 206 individuals completed in the 5k (3.1 mile) race.

After Barrientos, the rest of the Hornets top seven were Henry Terry (12th in 18;15), Decatur Austin (22nd in 18:53), Nick Fowler (23rd in 18:54), Blake Shields (26th in 19:06), Chris Morgan (29th in 19:14), and Christian Brack (30th in 19:18).

“Chris Barrientos made it look really easy out there,” said head coach Steve Oury. “He surged to the front early and after the mile point he quickly opened up a gap that just kept growing. He stayed relaxed and under control throughout, a very nice start to the season for him.

“We had several sophomores running their first official high school 5k, so I thought they handled it well,” he noted. “We also have some veterans who will just keep improving. Henry Terry ran his first cross country race since middle school and did a great job of moving up through the pack. It’s going to be fun to see how these guys progress through the season.”





