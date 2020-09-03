September 3 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Freshmen girls’ improved play keys win over NLR

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Better team defense and more efficient serving helped the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team earn a 2-0 victory (25-18, 25-19) over North Little Rock on Tuesday night at the Bryant Middle School gym.

The team had only two missed serves in 40 attempts with aces from Regan Ryan, Kyla Baker and Macey Loudon. Both Ryan and Baker were good on 10 of 10 serves. Loudon got in all seven of her serves and Jad’n Nichols five for five.

Brittney Warner finished with four kills, Reagan Dabbs three, Nichols two and Ashlyn Lee one.

“The girls played very well,” said Lady Hornets coach Julie Long. “We didn’t miss too many serves and we are finally coming together on our defense. I was pleased with how the girls communicated with each other.

“One of our goals going in was to maintain consistency and finish the sets off,” she mentioned. “The girls did that very well. We are still focusing on holding high intensity throughout an entire game. The girls are working towards trusting each other on the court and learning how to play with each other. Overall though, I was very pleased with how we played.”

The team is set to travel to play Conway Blue this Thursday.