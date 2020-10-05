October 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Bryant’s Cunningham wins a match at conference tennis tourney

LITTLE ROCK — Blake Cunningham won a first-round match over Jack Goodman of Cabot to highlight the play of the Bryant High School tennis team at the 7A-Central Conference tournament at Rebsamen Park this week.

Cunningham won in boys singles, 6-2, 7-5 but was then defeated by Parker Stearns of Little Rock Catholic, 0-6, 1-6 in a second-round match. In a consolation match, Fort Smith Southside’s Jack Ledbetter prevailed over Cunningham, 6-2, 6-1.

Also in singles, Mark Calimpong, Bryant’s lone senior, was ousted by Ethan Eddleman of Siloam Springs, 1-6, 0-6.

In girls singles, Abbie Johnson of Bryant was topped by Presley Southerland of Mount St. Mary Academy, 0-6, 0-6, while Kristen Walter was defeated by Tyler Noonan of Mount St. Mary, 1-6, 1-6.

In boys doubles, the team of Brock Ingold and Jalen Dinstbler of Bryant absorbed an 0-6, 0-6 loss to the duo of Henry Nolen and Steven Weeks of Catholic. Caleb Plunkett and Landon Cobb were ousted by Cabot duo Bryant Cason and Parker Gibson, 0-6, 0-6.

In girls doubles, Cabot’s Ally Bevis and Kaitlyn Follett defeated Bryant’s Haylee Scott and Peyton Cyz, 6-0, 6-2, and Amy Truitt and Mackenzie Shell of Siloam Springs earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Bryant’s Jahnavi Kodall and Shelby Jones.