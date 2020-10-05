October 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Lady Hornets edge Belles for third straight league victory

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Lady Hornets are winning the close ones now, even if they have to start in one gym and finish in another.

For their third consecutive 7A-Central Conference victory, the Lady Hornets played the Mount St. Mary’s Belles even over four games on Thursday, Oct. 1. Before the fifth and deciding game, the lights went out at one end of the high school gym. Everyone packed up and moved to the middle school gym and Bryant proceeded to eke out a 15-13 win to take the match.The Bryant JV continued its fine play as well winning, 25-18, 25-13.

With the win (20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13), the Lady Hornets improved to 5-4 in conference play, 2-0 in the second half of the league’s double round robin schedule. They travel to Cabot, trying to get a season sweep of the Lady Panthers, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, then host Russellville in hopes of avenging an earlier loss on Thursday.[more]

With five conference wins (and five more to play), the Lady Hornets have more than the last four seasons combined and more in one season (though some results are incomplete) since the 1999 team won seven.

“It turned out to be a very interesting night,” commented Bryant head coach Beth Solomon. “The girls fought hard to win.

“We were down 10-6 (in the final game) and Heather Light went in and served us back even,” she noted. “Then we pulled ahead and took the win.

“I’m extremely proud of the way the girls played, probably more so than ever,” Solomon stated. “For the seniors, this was the first time they had beaten Mount. They definitely played like they wanted to win. They earned it.”

Light wound up good on all 16 of her serves with four aces, two of which came on that run during the final game.

Light also contributed 14 digs. Brianna Hays had 16. Jordan Armstrong set for 40 assists with Kayla Davidson coming through with 22 kills and nine blocks.

“Kayla really stepped up for us,” Solomon asserted.

In the JV game, Jenna Bruick was good on all 21 of her serves with three aces.

“As a matter of fact,” Solomon mentioned, “the JV only missed one serve the entire game.”

Maggie Hart led with six kills with Jenifer Hubbard contributing 12 assists. Bruick pitched in with seven digs.

“The girls played extremely well,” Solomon emphasized.