Bryant’s Harrison brothers named to State Legion Hall of Fame

Photo courtesy of Michelle Harrison

At the State American Legion baseball meeting on Saturday, former Bryant Black Sox coaches Craig and Tic Harrison were inducted into the State Legion Hall of Fame.

The brothers coached the Sox from 1995 through 2009 and accumulated a 497-203 record that included State titles in 1995, 2005 and 2007 along with a MidSouth Regional championship in 2007 and a berth in the American Legion World Series, a first for a team from Bryant.

Under the Harrisons, the Black Sox won eight District titles, eight District Tournament championships and, along with the State championships, finished at State runners-up in 1996, 2004, 2006 and 2009.