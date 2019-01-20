Bryant’s Harrison brothers named to State Legion Hall of Fame

January 20, 2019 Baseball-Senior Legion

Photo courtesy of Michelle Harrison

At the State American Legion baseball meeting on Saturday, former Bryant Black Sox coaches Craig and Tic Harrison were inducted into the State Legion Hall of Fame.

The brothers coached the Sox from 1995 through 2009 and accumulated a 497-203 record that included State titles in 1995, 2005 and 2007 along with a MidSouth Regional championship in 2007 and a berth in the American Legion World Series, a first for a team from Bryant.

Under the Harrisons, the Black Sox won eight District titles, eight District Tournament championships and, along with the State championships, finished at State runners-up in 1996, 2004, 2006 and 2009.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Baseball-Senior Legion
August 12, 2018
Sox denied return trip to Series by Louisiana champions

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!