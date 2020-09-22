September 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant’s Howard takes No. 1 singles match at Russellville; girls take 3 of 4

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

RUSSELLVILLE — Cade Howard won the No. 1 boys singles match and the Bryant girls won three[more] of the four varsity matches in a 7A/6A-Central Conference meeting against Russellville on Tuesday.

Howard defeated Matt Ridenhour, 8-4 while, in girls singles, Callie Hogancamp won the No. 1 singles match with Montana Cromwell, 9-7. Whitney Butler won the No. 2 singles match over Baylee Morgan, 8-4.

In addition, the No. 2 doubles team of Emma Patrick and Sara Lequieu prevailed over Julie Jerktnet and Maddie Rose, 9-7. At No. 1 doubles, Kristen Dudley and Autumn Rose battled Russellville’s Mae Brown and Morgan to a tie breaker, 8-8 (10-12).

“After several tough losses, it was great to see Cade get back on the winning track,” said Bryant coach Steve Wilson. “He looked sharp.

“Both girls doubles matches were close and went the distance,” he added. “Autumn and Kristen went deep into the tiebreaker before Russellville was able to go up by two to win.”

In other boys matches, Nick Ross fell to Russellville’s Hunter Galey, 2-8. Bryant’s doubles team of Dalton Lane and Lane Ricardo lost to Alex Pope and Clay Ralson, 0-8. That same Russellville duo also handed a 3-8 setback to Spencer Sullivan and Noah Hargis at No. 2 doubles.

Pope also won a singles match with Caleb Hixon while Ridenhour and Galey teamed up on a doubles match to defeat Howard and Ross, 8-3.

The Bryant team was set to travel to Cabot today.