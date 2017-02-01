Bryant’s Ray named to All-American team

Hayden Ray, who set a new school and state record with 19 field goals during the 2016 football season for the Bryant Hornets has been named to the Kohl’s Kicking Camps 2016 High School All-American team, it was announced on Monday.
Ray led the Hornets in scoring with 92 points including, making all 35 of his extra points and 19 of 22 field goal attempts including a school-record-tying 49-yarder
He was four Hornets who were named all-State for the 2016 season in which Bryant went 9-4 and made the State semifinals for the first time in the history of the program.
The senior is expected to sign a National Letter of Intent today to kick in college under scholarship.
The seventh annual Kohl’s All-American teams rely on stats entered by athletes to KohlsKicking.com that are verified throughout the season and rely on game film evaluations. Athletes are only allowed to qualify for one team.