Bryant White improves to 16-3 with well-earned win over Maumelle

February 1, 2017 Boys Basketball

Myles Aldridge pumped in 20 points, Aiden Adams had 16 and Trey Miller popped for 13 as the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School captured a 57-48 win over the Maumelle Hornets eighth graders at the Bryant Middle School gym on Tuesday night.

“We defeated a talented team and several kids stepped up,” said Hornets coach John Harrison. “Clay Curtis played really well for us on both ends of the floor. Aiden Adams and Trey Miller shot the ball well. Aiden knocked down some free throws late and hit a big 3 that put the game away.

“Myles Aldridge continues to play well,” he added. He is hard to stop inside.”

The win improved the Hornets to 16-3 on the season. It was their fourth win in a row. Thursday, they’ll travel to Russellville to try to avenge their last loss, a 43-41 setback in overtime on Jan. 10.

“The kids are looking forward to this game,” Harrison said.

