June 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Bryant’s Royal, Murdock contending for shot at Junior Olympics

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — Alexis Royal and Melinda Murdock, who starred for the Bryant High School track team this spring, are[more] currently in contention to compete at the National Junior Olympics at Humble High School in Houston, Texas, July 28 through Aug. 4.

Both are competing this summer on an AAU team, the Christian Competition Track Club, based in Little Rock.

At a District qualifying meet at Scott Field on June 6, both qualified for Nationals at Liberty Eylau High School in Texarkana, June 28-July 1.

Murdock won the 800 meter run with the time of 2:23. She placed second in the 400 meter hurdles with the time of 1:05 and qualified in the long lump with a leap of 15’8″. In addition, she was a member of the 4×100 relay team, which will be going to Nationals in the Young Women Division.

Royal was also a member of that relay team. At the qualifying meet, she was second in the long jump at 16’2″ and third in the 100 meter hurdles with the time of 16.2. She also qualified in the triple jump, covering 31’0″. Last year, Royal won a Gold Medal in the triple jump at the Junior Olympics meet in New Orleans.