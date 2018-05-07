BSD, Nike, BSN Sports ink five-year deal

Bryant School District announced that they have signed a five-year deal with Nike and BSN SPORTS, which will provide exclusive Nike apparel, jerseys and equipment for Bryant Athletic Department effective May 2018.
“Bryant Athletics is pleased to announce this exclusive alliance with BSN SPORTS! BSN SPORTS has exhibited through athletic offerings, customer service and customer promotion a level of professionalism that Bryant Athletics is excited to partner with! We are looking forward to continued service and relationship with an elite athletic vendor!” said Mike Lee, Athletic Director.
BSN SPORTS is the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment in the United States, offering access to more brands than any single distributor in the industry. In addition to Nike, BSN SPORTS is a licensed distributor for Russell, Champion, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, Oakley, Mizuno, and Easton, as well as dozens of other popular brand names.
The agreement offers a number of different incentives to the Bryant School District athletic programs in terms of discounts and rebates on all products, as well as marketing and promotional opportunities.
“The partnership agreement between Bryant School District, BSN SPORTS and Nike is a great example of the value of athletics in a school system. This strategic partnership provides the finest apparel and athletic products to the Bryant athletic teams and benefits each student athlete representing the community on the athletic field or court” said Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS President. “We are proud to be their partner and pleased that we can elevate the student-athlete experience.”
About BSN SPORTS
Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.