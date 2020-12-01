November 30 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Butler, Kockaya, 200 relay team highlights Lady Hornets’ effort

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann

CONWAY — Jessica Butler and Lara Kockaya each won individual events then combined with Kayla Vaughan and Taylor Wilson in a winning effort in the 200-yard freestyle relay as the Bryant Lady Hornets piled up 573 points to finish second to host Conway at a six-team swimming and diving meet on Tuesday. Conway amassed 645 points in a meet that also included Jonesboro, Vilonia, Russellville, Morrilton Sacred Heart and Scranton.

Kockaya won the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 28.17, beating out teammate Kayla Vaughan (29.06). Bryant’s Kalina Weaver was fifth (31.33) and Hailey Addison was sixth (31.37).

Butler’s 2:10.24 won the 200 free, edging Conway’s Sarah Meek at 2:16.70. Leela Hoerschelmann of Bryant was sixth in 2:33.61 with Erin Vaughn seventh (2:39.07) and Addison eighth (2:44.79).

In the 200 relay, Bryant’s quartet turned in a 1:53.11 with Conway second in 1:58.34. A second Bryant team finished fourth with Hannah Tennison, Jamie Hammers, Helen Woodham and Erin Vaughn combining on a 7:05.79.

Hoerschelmann turned in a second-place performance in the 100-yard backstroke, touching out at 1:17.13. Conway’s Adrienne Robinson dominated the event with a 1:08.66. For Bryant, Ellie Hooten (1:25.66) was eighth and Jaden Heath (1:34.61) was ninth.

Butler and Kockaya finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-yard breaststroke. Butler’s time was 1:18.46. Kockaya’s was 1:19.09. Weaver took sixth in 1:26.03 and Elizabeth Milam was ninth in 1:35.71.

In the 200-medley relay, Bryant’s quartet of Hoerschelmann, Kockaya, Butler and Taylor Wilson combined on a 2:09.48 to take third. Meanwhile, Kayla Vaughan, Hooten, Addison and Erin Vaughn turned in a 4:42.18 to finish fourth in the 400 relay. Hoerschelmann, Helen Woodham, Milam and Taylor Vaughn teamed up on a 5:12.51 to place fifth.

In the one-meter dive, Sara Weber picked up third-place points with a score of 81.05. Paris Works was fourth at 79.05.

Wilson turned in fourth-place finishes in two events. Her 2:44.80 in the 200 individual medley was fourth with Hammers eighth in 2:54.67 and Taylor Vaughn 11th in 3:23.92. In the 500 free, Wilson clocked in at 6:18.87 for fourth with Tennison sixth (6:37.13) and Woodham eighth (7:05.79).

Four Bryant swimmers scored in the 100 free led by Hooten’s 1:09.77, which was good for fifth. Kayla Vaughan was sixth (1:10.38), Taylor Vaughn 10th (1:16.75) and Heath 15th (1:30.88).

Erin Vaughn garnered a fifth-place in the 100 butterfly (1:14.09) with Tennison seventh (1:21.90) and Hammers eighth (1:28.84).

The Lady Hornets return to competition at a meet co-hosted with the Benton team at Bishop Park on Thursday.