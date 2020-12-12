December 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Butler paces Lady Hornets in second meet in as many days

ARKADELPHIA — A day after competing in a meet at Cabot, the Bryant Lady Hornets were at Henderson State University competing again. After being out-numbered by Cabot, they were out-numbered by Conway at the meet on Friday.

Still, they amassed 559 points to Conway’s 610. Magnolia was a distant third with 151 points in a nine-team field.

“It is tough to go two nights in a row,” acknowledged Bryant coach Angel Dale. “Normally, we try to have one meet a week. In order to get a full schedule, though, we have to take the meets when they are offered.”

Jessica Butler won two events individually and combined with Lara Kockaya, Taylor Wilson and Kayla Vaughan to win the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:49.72. Conway was second at 1:52.75.

Butler won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.96 with Conway’s Emily Holman second in 28.16. Vaughan was third in 29.28 with Hailey Addison fifth in 30.21 and Ellie Hooten ninth with a time of 30.90.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Butler won with a time of 1:05.49 Arkadelphia’s Kayla Thompson took second in 1:13.46. For Bryant, Erin Vaughn was fourth (1:16.28), Hannah Tennison fifth (1:21.13) and Jamie Hammers eighth (1:28.81).

In the other two relays, Bryant’s teams were second. In the 200 medley relay, Wilson, Kockaya, Butler and Vaughan took second in 2:06.93. Conway won in 2:03.93. Bryant’s quartet of Leela Hoerschelmann, Hooten, Erin Vaughn and Tennison turned in a 4:46.10 to finish second to Conway’s 4:26.85 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Lady Hornet swimmers were second in three other events. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Kockaya’s 1:18.39 was second only to the 1:17.17 turned in by Conway’s Adrienne of Conway. Kalina Weaver was fourth in 1:26.32 with Paris Works eighth in 1:36.70 and Elizabeth Milam ninth in 1:38.21 for Bryant.

Tennison picked up a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. Her time was 1:20.32. Holman won it for Conway in 1:10.81. Hooten finished fourth (1:25.96), Jaden Heath eighth (1:34.20) and Erica Legate ninth (1:37.67).

Wilson added a second-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 6:11.80. Conway’s Sarah Grace Meek won impressively in 5:51.39. Hoerschelmann took fourth in 6:49.92 and Woodham was fifth in 6:57.40.

In the one-meter dive, Works finished with a score of 126.40 to earn second-place points. Sara Weber was third for Bryant with a score of 125.55.

Kockaya, Vaughan and Addison each scored in the 100-yard freestyle. Kockaya was third in 1:00.73; Vaughan seventh in 1:07.21; and Addison 12th in 1:10.70.

Four Lady Hornets scored in the 200 individual medley and the 200 free style. In the former, Wilson placed fourth in 2:40.24 with Hoerschelmann sixth in 2:56.53, Hammers seventh in 2:59.06, and Erin Vaughn eighth in 2:59.09. In the latter, Woodham led the way with a time of 2:37.97. Weaver was sixth in 2:39.65 followed by Milam (ninth, 2:55.50) and Taylor Vaughn (12th, 3:46.82).