Butler, Reynolds lead Lady Hornets to home meet victory

Jessica Butler and Ella Reynolds each won and individual event then combined on another as the Bryant Lady Hornets compiled 401 points to win the team title at a meet they hosted at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Thursday.

Magnolia was second in the field of 12 teams with 261 points.

Individually, Butler won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.91. Hannah Tennison was fourth in 7:16.64 and Hailey Addison fifth in 1:08.42.

Reynods won the 50-yard freestyle with a 25.93 clocking. Lara Kockaya was fourth in 7:16.64 with Taylor Vaughn 12th in 8:38.09.

The duo combined with Kockaya and Taylor Wilson on a winning time of 4:18.96 in the 400 freestyle relay.

In addition, Sara Weber took top honors in the one-meter dive with a score of 171.20. Jaden Heath was fourth at 118.70.

Third-place finishes were turned in by Wilson in the 100-yard backstroke and Helen Woodham in the 200 free. Wilson finished in 1:15.14 with Tennison fourth in 1:17.80. Charlotte Bryant added points for the Lady Hornets by finishing 14th in 1:50.04.

Woodham’s 2:40.21 earned third-place in the 200. Taylor Vaughan was ninth in 2:56.44.

Butler added fourth-place points in the 200 individual medley, turning in a 2:35.95 with Wilson sixth in 2:45.71.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Dayanne Maldonado came through with a fourth-place finish in 1:16.27. Erin Vaughn was fifth in 1:17.36.

Reynolds, a freshman, picked up a sixth-place finish in the 100 breast stroke. Addison took seventh in 1:28.01 with Erica Legate 13th in 1:36.78.

Bryant was sixth in both the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. In the former, Legate, Addison, Maldonado and Erin Vaughn combined on a 2:26.45. In the latter, it was Jaden Heath, Woodham, Taylor Vaughn and Erin Vaughn teaming up on a 2:18.91.

The next outing for Bryant will be Jan. 19-20, in Conway. The first day will be a diving contest at UCA with the second day meet at Hendrix.