Cabot North holds off freshman Lady Hornets

CABOT — The goal in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference, particularly in volleyball, basketball and the like, is to be at your best at the end of the season when everyone competes in the post-season conference championship tournament. Improvement from match to match, from game to game is the desired process.

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team continued that process on Monday night when they traveled to play Cabot North. The Lady Hornets nearly picked up the win in the first set of the best of three games but fell short 26-28 then lost the match 18-25 in the second game.

“The girls played with enthusiasm but just couldn’t finish,” said Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “We had too many hitting errors along with trouble picking up the serve.”

Lily Studdard led with four kills. Madison Bailey had six assists and five service points. Maria Waite, McKenzie Waymire and Lawson Godwin contributed five service points as well.

The Lady Hornets host North Little Rock this Thursday.