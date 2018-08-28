Junior varsity teams earn victories

August 28, 2018 Football

Photos courtesy of Paul Dotson

The Bryant Hornets split their junior varsity teams sending one to Sheridan while the other hosted the Watson Chapel JV team at Bryant Stadium. At Sheridan, Bryant prevailed 7-0. At home, they forged a 42-0 victory.

