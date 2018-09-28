Cabot North survives tough match with Lady Hornets

They made them earn it but the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team got edged out by the Cabot North Lady Panthers, 19-25, 20-25, in a Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match at the Bryant Middle School gym on Thursday.

“We played much better,” said Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson. “(Cabot North) has a really good middle hitter we couldn’t stop.”

Savannah Rye and Maria Waite each came through with nine service points. Lily Studdard had six and Isabella Jackson five.

Waite had eight digs, Jackson six and Rye five while Rye led with four assists. Madison Bailey and Studdard contributed three assists apiece as Olivia McAlister, Jenna Harper and Claire Watson finished with two kills apiece.

The Lady Hornets will be back in action on Monday, Oct. 4, at North Little Rock.