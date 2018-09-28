Cabot North survives tough match with Lady Hornets

September 28, 2018 Volleyball

They made them earn it but the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team got edged out by the Cabot North Lady Panthers, 19-25, 20-25, in a Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match at the Bryant Middle School gym on Thursday.

“We played much better,” said Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson. “(Cabot North) has a really good middle hitter we couldn’t stop.”

Savannah Rye and Maria Waite each came through with nine service points. Lily Studdard had six and Isabella Jackson five.

Waite had eight digs, Jackson six and Rye five while Rye led with four assists. Madison Bailey and Studdard contributed three assists apiece as Olivia McAlister, Jenna Harper and Claire Watson finished with two kills apiece.

The Lady Hornets will be back in action on Monday, Oct. 4, at North Little Rock.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Volleyball
September 28, 2018
Lady Hornets capture league victory in five sets

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!