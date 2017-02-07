Cabot South spoils season finale for Blue Lady Hornets

February 6, 2017 Girls Basketball

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Bailey Hutchison looks for room to take a shot as Cabot South defenders converge. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

CABOT — The lid was on the basket for the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School on Monday night as they closed out the 2016-17 season at Cabot South.

The Lady Hornets shot just 17 percent from the field (5 of 29) including 1 of 14 3-point attempts. They also converted just 41 percent (9 of 22) of their free throws. And, while Cabot South’s Lady Panthers didn’t fare much better, a 14-2 start to the game proved to be enough.

Though the Lady Hornets outscored the Lady Panthers 18-13 over the final three quarters, it wasn’t enough to extract a victory.

Ashton Inman scored 13 of Bethel’s points and had seven rebounds but no one else had more than the 3 points Addison Funk scored before she fouled out midway through the third quarter. Abbey Inman and Bailey Hutchison finished with 2 each.

Ashton Inman’s eight-foot jumper provided Blue’s lone points of the first quarter. It came after Cabot South had scored the first 6 points of the game.

From the 3:44 mark of the first quarter to the 3:24 mark of the second quarter, the Lady Hornets could not find the bottom of the net. A free throw by Ashton Inman broke the ice.

Ashton Inman tries to finish off a drive. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Hutchison added a free throw and Ashton Inman converted two more to make it 16-6.

But it wasn’t until Funk drove for a layup with :28 left in the half that the Lady Hornets scored their second field goal. They trailed 20-9 at the half.

The lead grew to 26-12 by the final minute of the third quarter. Ashton Inman made a steal that led to a 15-foot jumper by Abbey Inman for the lone Bethel field goal of the quarter, making it a 12-point game going into the final period.

Cabot South only added a free throw to its total in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Hutchison added a free throw and Ashton Inman scored the game’s last 5 points. But the final margin was as close as the Lady Hornets could get.

The Lady Hornets forced 22 turnovers but committed 23. They were out-rebounded 35-29.

Addison Funk follows through on a jumper. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Abbey Inman launches a 3 over an oncoming defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)



Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
February 4, 2017
Buzzer-beating fling hands Hornets another heartbreaking setback
Girls Basketball
February 4, 2017
Pressing Lady Bears out-muscle Lady Hornets

Leave a Reply