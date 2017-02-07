Cabot South spoils season finale for Blue Lady Hornets

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

CABOT — The lid was on the basket for the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School on Monday night as they closed out the 2016-17 season at Cabot South.

The Lady Hornets shot just 17 percent from the field (5 of 29) including 1 of 14 3-point attempts. They also converted just 41 percent (9 of 22) of their free throws. And, while Cabot South’s Lady Panthers didn’t fare much better, a 14-2 start to the game proved to be enough.

Though the Lady Hornets outscored the Lady Panthers 18-13 over the final three quarters, it wasn’t enough to extract a victory.

Ashton Inman scored 13 of Bethel’s points and had seven rebounds but no one else had more than the 3 points Addison Funk scored before she fouled out midway through the third quarter. Abbey Inman and Bailey Hutchison finished with 2 each.

Ashton Inman’s eight-foot jumper provided Blue’s lone points of the first quarter. It came after Cabot South had scored the first 6 points of the game.

From the 3:44 mark of the first quarter to the 3:24 mark of the second quarter, the Lady Hornets could not find the bottom of the net. A free throw by Ashton Inman broke the ice.

Hutchison added a free throw and Ashton Inman converted two more to make it 16-6.

But it wasn’t until Funk drove for a layup with :28 left in the half that the Lady Hornets scored their second field goal. They trailed 20-9 at the half.

The lead grew to 26-12 by the final minute of the third quarter. Ashton Inman made a steal that led to a 15-foot jumper by Abbey Inman for the lone Bethel field goal of the quarter, making it a 12-point game going into the final period.

Cabot South only added a free throw to its total in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Hutchison added a free throw and Ashton Inman scored the game’s last 5 points. But the final margin was as close as the Lady Hornets could get.

The Lady Hornets forced 22 turnovers but committed 23. They were out-rebounded 35-29.





