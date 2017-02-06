Bryant football staff named 7A’s outstanding staff for 2016

February 6, 2017 Football

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Football Coaches Association (ArFCA) has named the outstanding coaching staff of the year for each of the high school classifications and colleges in the state, announcing that the Bryant staff has been selected the award winner for Class 7A for the 2016 season.

The Hornets staff is headed up by Buck James. His assistants were Robert Hooks (who was recently hired to be the head coach at Osceola), Darrell Burnett, Brad Stroud, Shane Clancy, Kirk Bock, Travis Queck and Joe Teague.

After a 2-2 start, the Hornets finished the season 9-4, reaching the Class 7A State semifinals for the first time in the history of the program. Both of their losses over the final nine weeks were to eventual State runner-up North Little Rock.

Harding University was chosen at the ArFCA as the college staff of the year. In other high school classifications, honors when to Russellville (6A), Wynne (5A), Warren (4A), Prescott (3A), and Mount Ida (2A).

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

