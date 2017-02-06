Lady Hornets get track season started with State indoor

FAYETTEVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets competed in the State 5A-7A State Indoor Track Meet on Saturday at the University of Arkansas’ Randall Tyson Indoor Track Center, earning an ninth place finish with a total of 24 points.

Senior Jadyn Lewis, following a string of injuries, finished fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.05, seventh in the 200-meter dash with a 26.33, and third in the open 400 running a 59.57.

Others scoring for the Lady Hornets include Kayla Scott and Deborah Shaw in the 60 hurdles (with a sixth and seventh place finish, respectively). The Lady Hornets’ 4 x 800 relay composed of Megan Lee, Maggie Laws, Bree Hood, and Sydney Wilson finished seventh with a 10:35.42, and Kaycee White tooo fifth in the shot with a toss of 32’9.5”.

“Overall, I am pleased with our performance for this early in the season,” said Lady Hornets coach Keith Dale. “Many of our girls are not happy, because they are comparing what they did today with how they finished the 2016 track season. We have some work to do in order to peak at the right moment.

“The indoor meet has always been a fun and enlightening experience that gets the season kicked off, allowing the girls to see their current status with the rest of the state, and allows us to set goals for the remainder of

the year,” he added.

The Lady Hornets will work towards the start of the outdoor season, which begins on March 9 at the Benton Panther Relays.