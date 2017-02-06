Barrientos leads Hornets’ effort at State Indoor

FAYETTEVILLE — The Bryant Hornets competed in the 5A-7A State Indoor Track Meet on Saturday at the Randall Tyson Indoor Track Center, earning an 11th place finish with a total of 17 points.

Sophomore Chris Barrientos led the way for the Hornets with a runner-up finish in the 3200-meter run in a time of 10:00.02. Barrientos also placed eighth in the 1600 meter run in a time of 4:38.59. Senior John Carder also scored in the 3200-meter run, placing eighth in a time of 10:13.68.

Also scoring for the Hornets were sophomore Josh Robinson in the high jump (5th at 5-10), junior Diante Woodson in the 400 meter dash (8th in 52.81), junior Brandon Murray in the high jump (8th at 5-8), and the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Glenn Norris, Andre White, Raney Singleton, and Woodson (7th in a time of 3:36.77).

“We had a pretty good meet,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “We’ve had some nagging minor injuries to deal with that have altered training for some of our better athletes, but I liked the effort. We have some promising young athletes who were getting their first indoor experience, so there is always a learning curve running on that track.

“Chris Barrientos had a stellar race in the 3200, as did John Carder,” he continued. “I was pleased with how Josh Robinson competed in the high jump as well. He is still in basketball season, so he did a great job off of limited track training.

“We will now turn our focus on training for the upcoming outdoor season, which begins on March 9 at the Benton Panther Relays,” the coach concluded.