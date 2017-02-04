Lady Hornet softball team’s benefit game to include dinner

February 4, 2017 Softball

The Bryant Lady Hornets softball team will host a benefit catfish dinner at their season-opening benefit game against the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears on Feb. 23, starting at 5 p.m., at the BHS softball field.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased from any coach, player or parent.

The dinner, supplied by Riverside Grocery and Catering will include catfish, fried shrimp, chicken strips, French fries, hushpuppies, baked beans, cole slaw with iced tea, lemonade, tartar sauce, hot sauce, sliced onion, tomato relish and lemon.

Proceeds benefit the 2017 Bryant Lady Hornets softball team.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

