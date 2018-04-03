Cabot’s big night comes at Bryant girls’ expense

CABOT — On a night that the Bryant Lady Hornets soccer team would just as soon forget, the Cabot Lady Panthers found the back of the net a half a dozen times on the way to a 6-1 victory over Bryant in 7A-Central Conference play.

It was the Lady Hornets second loss in a row and third in the last four matches. And, while they had come up short 2-1 in the previous two setbacks playing against two first-place teams in Fort Smith Southside and Mount St. Mary Academy, this time they were unceremoniously bounced by a team that came in behind them in the league standings.

“It was terrible,” said Bryant head coach Nicole Inman. “We were out-played, and we stayed home. They beat us wide several times. We were very flat and didn’t come ready to play. Cabot capitalized on their chances. They had 10 or 12 good attacks and scored on half of them.”

The Lady Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Bryant’s goal came off a free kick by Rachel Studdard in the second half.

“I’m not sure if Ashton Inman touched it as she jumped in front of the keeper or if, as she jumped, the ball bounced under and went past the keeper,” Inman said.

Bryant, now 7-4 overall and 2-3 in the 7A-Central, returns to action on Friday, hosting North Little Rock.