CAJHC boys standings updated

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2018-19 boys’ standings
Team Conf.
Bryant 5-0
North Little Rock 4-0
Conway White 3-1
Benton 2-2
Lake Hamilton 2-3
LR Catholic 2-3
Cabot South 1-3
Conway Blue 1-4
Cabot North 0-4
Thursday, Dec. 13
Bryant 54, Conway Blue 49
Benton 38, Cabot South 31
Lake Hamilton 42, Cabot North 26
Conway White 36, LR Catholic 24
Monday, Jan. 7
Bryant 45, Cabot South 41
Conway White 60, Conway Blue 42
LR Catholic 30, Cabot North 22
North Little Rock 65, Lake Hamilton 39
Thursday, Jan. 10
Bryant 58, Lake Hamilton 53, OT
North Little Rock 56, Conway White 40
Benton 35, LR Catholic 32
Cabot South 41, Conway Blue 36
Monday, Jan. 14
Bryant 50, LR Catholic 37
Conway Blue 57, Benton 54
Conway White 52, Lake Hamilton 37
North Little Rock 72, Cabot North 33
Thursday, Jan. 17
Bryant 49, Cabot North 31
North Little Rock 54, Benton 45
Lake Hamilton 46, Cabot South 42
LR Catholic 42, Conway Blue 38, 2OT
Thursday, Jan. 24
Bryant at North Little Rock
Benton at Lake Hamilton
Cabot South at LR Catholic
Conway White at Cabot North
Monday, Jan. 28
Hot Springs at Bryant
Conway White at Benton
Cabot North at Cabot South
North Little Rock at Conway Blue
Lake Hamilton at LR Catholic
Thursday, Jan. 31
Bryant at Conway White
Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton
Cabot South at North Little Rock
Benton at Cabot North
Monday, Feb. 4
Benton at Bryant
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
Conway Blue at Cabot North
Cabot South at Conway White