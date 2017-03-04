Campbell’s hat trick spurs Bryant back into win column

FORT SMITH — Sparked by a hat trick from senior Caroline Campbell, the Bryant Lady Hornets bounced back from their first loss of the season with a convincing 6-2 win over the Maumelle Hornets in the first round of the annual Fort Smith Invitational Soccer Tournament on Friday.

They’ll continue the tourney this morning against Fayetteville this morning at 11:30 a.m.

“The girls played well but still need to find our way to a complete game,” said Bryant head coach James Paul. “We’ll have a challenge against a solid Fayetteville team.”

Bryant built a 5-1 lead by halftime against Maumelle. Campbell accounted for the first two goals in rapid succession. The first came off a feed from Maddie Humbard at the 24:21 mark. The second, at 21:43, came off an assist by Rachel Studdard.

Campbell assisted on the third goal which freshman Lauren Heath punched into the net with 17:00 left in the half.

Two more quick goals in the late stages of the opening period put Bryant in control. At 7:50, Ashlyn Thompson got loose for a breakaway and, just over a minute later, Campbell found the mark with Humbard earning her second assist.

Humbard tacked on the final goal near the end of the match. Hannah Fort provided the feed.

Bryant earned 15 shots on goal in the contest. Maumelle was denied twice by Bryant keeper Brittney Warner’s saves.