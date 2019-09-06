Catholic, Mount too much for Bryant in league tennis match

LITTLE ROCK — Against some tough competition from traditional powerhouses, Little Rock Catholic and Mount St. Mary Academy, the Bryant tennis teams were swept in their 6A-Central Conference match at Rebsamen Park on Thursday.

In the boys’ varsity matches, the Hornets were absorbed 0-8 losses in both singles matches and one of the two doubles battles. In girls’ action, two of the four matches were 0-8 losses.

Catholic’s Jackson Davis won the number one boys’ singles match over Jalen Distbier then Jonathan Hart won over Codi Kirby in the number two singles contest.

At number one doubles, Harrison Cook and Collier Allison blanked the Hornets’ duo of Donte Baker and Nick Skiavo. At number two, Connor Martin and Caleb Greiner absorbed a 3-8 loss to Wallis Allen and Tommy Donry.

For the girls, Mount’s Presley Southerland won over Hope Hartz at number one singles. At number two, Tasha Moreland got the best of Bryant’s Kate Keith, 8-2.

In doubles, Libby Franks and Hagan Smith defeated the Lady Hornets’ Megan Brown and Simone Dinstbier 8-3. At number two, Libby Raffaelli and Anna Murphy topped Janie Ray and Adrienne Shelton.

Up next for Bryant is a dual match against Benton at Tyndall Park on Monday.

